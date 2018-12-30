Web Analytics
Asad Umar explains why he opposed alliance with PPP

Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday took to Twitter to comment on a report compiled by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the fake bank accounts case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Sharing excerpts from his interviews to various private TV channels, the minister in a tweet said that people would have realised after going through the report that why did he strongly oppose an alliance with the PPP before the 2018 general elections.Asad Umar

Earlier on Dec 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “The Panama JIT report & the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail – getting impoverished & drowning in debt. The scale & methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous & mind-boggling.”

“I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers,” he added.

