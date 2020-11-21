ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has criticised the major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), for insisting on holding a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Peshawar amid COVID-19 threat, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his Twitter messages, Asad Umar said that PML-N led government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) announced two-week complete lockdown, whereas, PPP-led Sindh government imposed smart lockdown in four districts of Karachi.

The federal minister added that both parties showed dual standard by insisting on holding a public gathering in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), despite observing the threats of the second wave of novel coronavirus across the country.

مسلم لیگ نواز کی حکومت نے آزاد کشمیر میں 2 ہفتوں کے لئے، مکمل لوک ڈاؤن اعلان کر دیا. پیپلزپارٹی سندھ حکومت نے کراچی کے چار اضلاع میں سمارٹ لوک ڈاؤن کر دیا. لیکن دونوں جماعتوں کا اصرار کے پشاور جلسہ ضرور ہو گا. دوغلے پن کی اس سے واضح مثال نہیں مل سکتی — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 21, 2020

While highlighting the statistics of virus spread in KP capital, Umar said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 stood at 13.39 per cent in Peshawar yesterday and 202 patients are in critical condition. He added that 50 patients are put on low flow oxygen; 134 on high flow; 18 persons have been put on ventilators and 14 patients were brought to the medical facilities in critical condition.

Peshawar covid positivity ratio 13.39% yesterday. Patients in critical care: 202. Of these 50 on low flow oxygen, 134 on high flow and 18 on ventilators. 14 new critical patients just yesterday. PDM response : we will be safe on the stage so who cares what happens to citizens — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 21, 2020

He slammed the opposition leadership for risking the health and employment of the nationals by holding rallies and to take revenge from the people of Peshawar who gave the mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that PTI had grabbed victory on four seats from Peshawar in 2013 and five seats in 2018 general elections. Umar added that Peshawar is the city of Imran Khan and his political party will maintain its electoral victory in the next election as well.

2013 میں تحریک انصاف نے پشاور کی 4 میں سے 4 اور 2018 میں 5 میں سے 5 سیٹ جیتی. انشاءاللہ اگلے الیکشن میں بھی یہی ہونا ہے. پشاور عمران خان کا شہر ہے. اپوزیشن جلسہ کر کے عوام کی صحت اور روزگار خطرے میں ڈالنے کے علاوہ کچھ حاصل نہیں کرے گی. شاید پشاور کے عوام سے بدلہ لینا چاہتے ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 21, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration had denied allowing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering on November 22 in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Peshawar.

Comments

comments