Pakistan performing over 22,000 Covid-19 tests per day: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that coronavirus testing capacity has increased in Pakistan and the country now has the capacity to perform over 35,000 tests per day, ARY News reported.

While briefing media on the coronavirus situation in the country, Asad Umar said there are now 101 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country and Pakistan currently conducting over 22,000 tests per day.

“On 26th February when the first cases emerged there were only 8 laboratories capable of testing people in the country. Now, this number has increased to over 100, he said and added that the number of ventilators in the country has been increased in four months”, he added.

He said more than 1900 people have died due to coronavirus Pakistan in the last three months. Asad Umar further said that the government’s first and foremost priority is to slow the pace of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar has urged the people to take precautionary measures against Covid-19 and bring changes in their lifestyles in order to defeat coronavirus.

The minister said the people who are not adopting precautionary measures are not only risking their own lives, but also the lives of others with whom they come in contact with.

He said that district administrations across the country have been directed to take strict action where people flout the rules and SOPs.

Asad Umar while paying rich tributes to the services of frontline medical staff said the government is taking all possible steps to protect the lives of healthcare professionals.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 93,983 with 4,734 new infections reported within last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 34,889 cases have been detected in Sindh, 35,308 in Punjab, 12,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,776 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad, 331 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 897 in Gilgit Baltistan,

So far 32,581 patients have recovered their health, while the death toll now stands at 1,935 with 97 deaths in last 24 hours.

