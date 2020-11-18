Asad Umar urges opposition not to put people’s lives at risk for political gains

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday urged the opposition not to put people’s lives at risk for their political gains, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Asad Umar lauded the judgment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on plea challenging NCOC ban on public gatherings, adding that the court upheld the decision taken in the national forum.

Criticizing the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that a ‘convicted prisoner’ incited people against the state institutions by sitting abroad. Facilities given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should be withdrawn, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the Sindh government had opposed a proposal pertaining to imposition of smart lockdown in coronavirus hotspots, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar said that he had presented a proposal to impose smart lockdown in coronavirus hotspots during a meeting held on 12th of October but the Sindh government had opposed his idea.

He maintained, “For this time, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they cannot wait any longer as the second wave of the novel coronavirus is more lethal than the first one.”

