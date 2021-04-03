Asad Umar questions England’s decision of putting Pakistan on red list

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has questioned the England government’s decision of putting Pakistan on the red list amid COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

In his Tweet, Asad Umar said, “Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens.”

Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens. However, the recent decision by UK govt to add some countries including Pakistan on the red list raises a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy pic.twitter.com/BAzaW1Lc8l — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 3, 2021

“However, the recent decision by UK govt to add some countries including Pakistan on the red list raises a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the United Kingdom (UK) had added more countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh to its red list from April 9 – 2021 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants internationally.

The British authorities had added Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Kenya to its red list to be effective from 4:00 am (local time) Friday, April 9 – 2021 for implementing travel bans on visitors from the countries.

