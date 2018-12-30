‘Asad Umar to give 3-year road map to revive economy’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar will give a three-year road map to revive the country’s economy, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.

“It was reassuring to learn from Asad Umar that the upcoming mini budget is geared towards increasing investments and growth and he will announce a three-year roadmap to revive economy,” he tweeted.

Fawad quoted the finance minister as assuring him that he had enough cushion to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Asad Umar earlier on Dec 19 told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the government was considering another mini budget and a finance bill could be tabled in parliament in January. He, however, said no final decision in this regard had been made.

He said the government was not in hurry for an IMF bailout package. Pakistan has received US$2 billion from Saudi Arabia in relief package, while the facility of oil on deferred payment will begin from January for three years, he added.

