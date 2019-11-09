Muslims don’t want piece of land in place of historic mosque: Owaisi

Muslim politicians residing in India have not taken lightly to the recently announced Ayodhya verdict by Indian Supreme Court deeming the disputed land a Hindu property, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prominent Indian leader, Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the verdict saying that he is not satisfied with the court orders.

Read More: Black Day: Babri Masjid dispute ends in favour of Indian Hindus

“Supreme court may very well be ‘Supreme’ but it is not infalliable,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi said that the muslims of India were fighting a just cause in context of the historic Babri Mosque and did not need a hand out from Indian government in the shape of 5 acres of land.

Owaisi called on the muslims residing in India to denounce the offering and keep on struggling for justice.

India’s Supreme Court on Saturday ruled the Hindus will get Ayodhya land and an alternate piece of land should be allotted to Muslims to balance the claims of the both communities.

Read More: Asad Umar hails Kartarpur opening, bemoans Babri Masjid verdict

The unanimous verdict on the long-running Ayodhya land dispute announced by a five-member bench of the Indian apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The bench also comprised of Justices S. A. Bobde, D. Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer.

The bench its decision observed that there was enough material to prove that the Babri Masjid was not constructed on a vacant land. There was a structure there and it was not an Islamic structure, bench said.

