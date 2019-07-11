ASF foils bid to smuggle drugs at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, officials of the ASF recovered 824 grams of drugs from a passenger from a Doha-bound flight.

The arrested man was identified as Inayatullah, a resident of Hangu. The drugs were concealed in the green tea, the passenger was carrying with him, the officials said.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

On April 17, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

The man was caught smuggling drugs during the screening of his bags.

According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.

