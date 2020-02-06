ASF foils bid to smuggle drugs worth Rs10mn from Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from New Islamabad Airport and recovered the drugs worth Rs 10 million from a passenger, ARY NEWS reported.

According to ASF authorities, a resident of Azad Kashmir Mohammad Sagheer was intercepted during the scrutiny process at the Islamabad airport.

During a thorough checking process, it was found that he concealed brown heroin in utensils aimed at smuggling the drug from the Birmingham-bound flight.

During measurement, it was found that the drug was over two kilograms and is worth upto Rs 10 million in the international market.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further investigations.

On November 30 previous year, the airport security authorities foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport.

According to details, officials of the ASF arrested a man identified as Zaira Jan, resident of Khyber Agency and recovered 840grams of ice heroin from his custody.

The passenger was nabbed by the ASF officials when he was boarding to fly to Bahrain via flight no F-771.

Later, he was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

