ASF foils bid to smuggle narcotics from Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel have foiled the bid to smuggle narcotics from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport to a foreign country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ASF officials recovered a huge quantity of ice weighing more than two-kilogram hidden in secret portions of a trolley bag of a passenger.

On suspicions, the security officials decided for a manual search of the bag of the passenger who was going to depart for Bahrain via a foreign airline.

The spokesperson said that they recovered 2,394 gms of ice concealed and mixed inside the rubber sheets of the trolley bag.

The recovered amount of heroin worth millions in the international market. The accused passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action, the ASF spokesperson said.

