ASF staffer dies of snakebite at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A staffer of Airport Security Force (ASF) died of snakebite on the runway of Karachi Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The victim of snake sting was shifted to hospital for medical attendance but he succumbed to the injury, according to sources.

Witnessing a serpent at an airport not uncommon in the country. Recently a snake sighted at the new Islamabad Airport.

The serpent which appeared out of nowhere struck fear and panic among on-duty staff, who scurried for safety amidst confusion. The airport staff said that this was not the first time a snake had been spotted on the Islamabad airport’s premises.

A snake was found near the tyres of a private airline jet in the federal capital in June, authorities were called on to deal with the situation and remove the reptile.

Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) staff rushed to the airplane after got word about presence of the snake. The plane was parked at Islamabad international airport’s hanger number 20.

The jet was waiting in the wings for its scheduled domestic flight to Karachi.

The snake was killed by CAA employees and its carcass was then removed from the runway after which the plane took off for its voyage.

