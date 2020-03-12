ASF foils bid to smuggle surgical masks to Dubai at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle surgical masks to Dubai at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ASF recovered 40 packets masks hidden inside a passenger’s luggage at the airport. The passenger identified as Iftikhar-ur-Rehman was flying to Dubai via flight no EA 615.

The recovered masks were handed over to the customs.

Last week, the customs authorities had thwarted a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of face masks out of the country at the Islamabad International Airport.

Read more: 10 bags full of face masks seized at Islamabad airport

At least 10 bags full of face masks were seized from the possession of three passengers.

One of the three flyers, named Asif Mahmood was to board a Bangkok-bound flight, while the rest, Tauqeer Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed were to fly to Doha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Pakistan has banned the export of respiratory masks amid coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected thousands in different countries of the world.

Comments

comments