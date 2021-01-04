Two more witnesses record testimonies in Ashiana housing scam case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has completed recording testimonies of two more witnesses in Ashiana housing scam case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accountability court summoned more witnesses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case. The hearing was conducted by the judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry related to the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

It may be noted here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and another accused Fawad Hasan Fawad had earlier been given exemption from personal appearance in the hearing.

After ordering to produce prosecution witnesses, the court extended the judicial remand of accused Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafiq. The hearing was adjourned till January 7.

On November 25 last year, the Supreme Court had granted bail to the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafiq in a case related to the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam case.

Ahad Cheema is facing multiple cases including the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam involving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

He had been arrested in February, 2018 on charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

