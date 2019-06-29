LAHORE: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani concluded his two-day long visit of Pakistan, and headed back to his country on Friday.

As per details, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied the Afghan President to see him off on the Lahore airport.

The CM told Ghani that his visit would give a new life to Pak-Afghan relations. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are Islamic brotherly countries and we share same values,” Buzdar added.

In the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pak-Afghan relations witnessed significant improvement, Buzdar said.

The Punjab CM also gifted Ghani an album of pictures of his Lahore’s visit. On the occasion, the Afghan president expressed gratitude to the chief minister for his present and hospitality. He said, “Pakistan gave me lots of love and I am taking along pleasant memories of here.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had reached Lahore on Friday on the second leg of his visit to Pakistan. He was welcomed to the city with full state protocol with high ranking government functionaries slated to greet him upon arrival.

The Afghan president arrived in Pakistan on June 27 for a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



