Ashraf Ghani ‘pleased’ over PM Imran Khan’s condolence call

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday expressed his happiness over a telephone call from Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Ghani in his tweet said PM Khan in a telephonic conversation had offered his condolences regarding the loss of lives due to terrorist attacks in Parwan and Kabul.

Pleased to have received phone call from prime minister Imran Khan last night. He offered his condolences regarding the loss of lives due to terrorist attacks in Parwan and Kabul. We also discussed the peace process and upcoming elections. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) September 19, 2019

“We also discussed the peace process and upcoming elections”, he continued in his tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to condemn the terrorist attack on his election rally.

PM Imran, during the telephonic conversation with the Afghan president, conveyed his immense grief over loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

Read more: Blast outside president rally in central Afghanistan kills at least 24

On the occasion, PM Imran reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on September 17, a suicide bomber had killed at least 24 people outside a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, less than two weeks ahead of elections.

