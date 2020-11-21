Karachi police officer sentenced to death in Maqsood ‘encounter’ case

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court has sentenced Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to death after he is proven guilty in the 2018 Maqsood murder case which the police earlier claimed was an encounter with dacoits, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ATC found ASI Tariq to be guilty of Maqsood’s murder and aside from his death penalty award, the court has slapped on him compensatory damages of Rs200,000 to be paid to the victim’s family.

Apart from guilty ASI Tariq, the ATC has issued non-bailable lifetime arrest warrants for another officer and absconder Aashiq Hussain Chachar who has been proven guilty in Maqsood’s murder as well.

According to the concerned court, back in early 2018, the convicts with their accomplices had opened fire on a rickshaw on Sharea Faisal resulting in on-the-spot death of Maqsood while his friend conceded injuries.

The police tried to pass the orchestrated killing as their bid to stop an ongoing robbery.

Separately, a district court in Naushahro Feroze sentenced Saturday a charlatan faith healer to a lifetime in jail and Rs200,000 fine after he was proved guilty of raping women visitors.

The self-proclaimed PIR of Jatoi area sexually abused a number of women having slipped addictive substance in their edibles or potables.

In another case pertaining the same PIR the court slapped him with a sentence of 10-year imprisonment and a further Rs100,000 find for stealing belongings of his sexual abuse victims.

The concerned court found him guilty of lifting their jewellery and cash as he abused his unconscious victims.

