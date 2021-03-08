ISLAMABAD: A close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Amjad Akhlaq, has challenged the call-up notice sent to him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-corruption watchdog tightened the noose around another aide of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts scandal. The bureau had issued a call-up notice to Amjad Akhlaq who looks after the administration of Zardari House in Islamabad.

Read: IHC hears petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari

Amjad Akhlaq challenged the call-up notice in the Islamabad High Court and pleaded with the high court to nullify it.

He stated in its petition that the call-up notice issued on February 17 by the anti-corruption watchdog was illegal and sought its annulment.

Moreover, Akhlaq sought pre-arrest bail from the high court through his counsel Farooq H Naek in which NAB chairman, deputy director and investigation officer were made parties.

Comments

comments