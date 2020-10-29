ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) again and pleaded for quashing three corruption references related to fake bank accounts cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Asif Ali Zardari submitted a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek his acquittal after quashing the three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The former president challenged the verdict of the accountability court against him.

He stated that mega-money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references should be quashed as the accountability court started the trial in violation of law after rejecting its acquittal plea.

Read: Asif Ali Zardari indicted Park Lane, Thatta water supply references

Zardari also filed a new petition over his bail plea in Rs8 billion suspicious transaction case and requested to change the bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

He pleaded IHC chief justice Athar Minallah to hear its bail plea in suspicious transaction case as he had earlier conducted hearings of Park Lane and mega-money laundering references.

Earlier on September 23, an Islamabad accountability court had turned down former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea for quashing three supplementary references against him. The court had announced its verdict in the Park Lane, mega-money laundering, and Thatta water supply references.

