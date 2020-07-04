Court decides to indict Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court has decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case on July 06, ARY News reported.

The court has decided to frame charges against Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) via the video link at hospital or his residence in case of his ill health.

Registrar of the accountability court has wrote a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi for finalization of arrangements for Zardari’s indictment.

The court has directed NAB Karachi to ensure presence of the PPP leader on the video link at his home or hospital in case of his ill health.

The court has also directed NAB to ensure presence of other accused along with Zardari and take all necessary steps for their indictment.

The court in its letter said that the NAB Karachi should made arrangements for indictment of Anwar Majeed, Farooq Abdullah and other accused.

The court also directed NAB Karachi to nominate its representatives for identification of the accused adding that charges will be framed against all accused on July 06 at 9:30 in the morning.

In an earlier hearing the court had deferred indictment of Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case.

Zardari’s counsel had submitted an application seeking exemption of his client from the court appearance due to ailment and the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The court had accepted exemption pleas of Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering and Park Lane case and postponed the proceedings till July 17.

Park Lane case



Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.

