ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Tuesday postponed indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference till August 7.

The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

At the outset of hearing, a reply was sought from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Zardari’s plea seeking dismissal of the reference against him.

The court granted exemption from court’s appearance to Asif Ali Zardari. The proceedings were deferred till August 7 due to absence of PPP leader’s lawyer Farooq H. Naek.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the instant case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor, Harish & Co.

Zardari was released after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dec 11, last year, on medical grounds.

An Accountability Court yesterday deferred indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering and Pink Residency references.

