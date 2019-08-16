Court sends Asif Ali Zardari to jail on judicial remand till August 19

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday sent former president Asif Ali Zardari to jail on the judicial remand till August 19 in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman was presented in the court of accountability judge Muhammad Bashir after his physical remand expired today.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB officials pleaded the court to extend PPP leader’s remand to confront him with a witness, who has recorded statement against Mr. Zardari.

However, the court granted his judicial remand till August 19 and asked the NAB officials to present him before the court again on the aforesaid date.

To, this Zardari’s counsel said, to send his client on remand for 90 days, such short remands are denting national exchequer.

During today’s hearing, the former president complained that he is not being allowed to meet his daughters despite permission.

Earlier on August 8, an accountability court had extended physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari till August 16 in the case.

The Accountability Court in Islamabad had also granted one day’s physical remand of the former president’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Earlier on July 19, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed Park Lane properties reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

