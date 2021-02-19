KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the country’s overall situation and strategy for upcoming Senate polls, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

In a telephonic conversation, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchanged views on the upcoming Senate polls and the anti-government long march.

The consultation was also made on the Senate candidates from KP and other provinces said sources. Matters pertaining to the campaign for former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani for the upcoming Senate elections also came under discussion.

Last week, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also discussed the country’s political situation including long march with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a telephonic conversation, the country’s overall political situation, preparations about the long march announced by the PDM and upcoming Senate polls came under discussion.

