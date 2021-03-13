ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have discussed political situation in telephonic conversation after the Senate election, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PDM leaders discussed the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election and strategy of the the opposition alliance for the movement against the government.

They also exchanged views over the PDM summit meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that Sadiq Sanjrani backed by the government coalition won the Senate chairman election from PDM candidate and a former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier said that the PDM meeting will discuss the importance of the link between the long march and resignations from the parliament. “I was not in favour of contesting the Senate and by election,” PDM leader said. “It was the opinion of most of the stakeholders thus we accepted the decision,” he further said.

“Existing situation has proved that contesting an election will not solve the problems,” he said.

“An impression was created in people that we are not fighting for the rights of the masses,” Fazl said.

“The Senate election result won’t have an impact on our movement,” PDM leader claimed. “We should go to the people for solution of the people’s problems,” he added.

