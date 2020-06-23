LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday asked party workers to stay united as good time is coming soon.

He held a telephonic conversation with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzor and discussed the prevailing political situation as well as party affairs with the party’s Punjab leadership.

Zardari maintained that he is not afraid of cases as he had faced them in the past and will do in the future.

Slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, he said the ruling party has been weakening the provinces instead of strengthening them. People sitting in the federation muddy every crisis in lieu of solving it, he added.

Asif Ali Zardari said they had warned of locust invasions a year back but the government didn’t pay heed.

He said the state will have to tread carefully while handling the issues concerning Balochistan, expressing the fears that if the Akbar Bugti-liked incident took place, then no one will be able to bring the situation there under control.

