ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has challenged confiscation of three vehicles in Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

On August 18, the accountability court in Islamabad had ordered to seize vehicles of former president Asif Ali Zardari and erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

The accountability court had frozen the ownership of Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMW and one Lexus car.

In his plea, Asif Ali Zardari has pleaded the accountability court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from confiscation of three of his vehicles by terming it an illegal action.

The court has served notice to the NAB and sought reply on the plea of the former president on September 24.

Toshakhana reference

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state and governments for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

The reference states that Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars. The bureau further alleged that Gilani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in this regard.

