Asif Zardari rushed to hospital over chest pain: sources

KARACHI: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to a hospital after doctors rushed to Bilawal House in Karachi following the complaint of pain in his chest, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources within the PPP, the party president complained regarding pain in his chest, which resulted in the immediate visit of the doctors to the Bilawal House.

“The doctors checked his blood pressure besides examining other medical issues,” they said adding that he was later shifted to a private hospital over the doctors’ advice.

A similar situation developed in October 2019 when former president Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated.

According to Bilawal House spokesperson, the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to hospital after feeling unwell late Sunday evening.

The former president, who is nominated in multiple corruption cases, is out on bail granted by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.

An accountability court on Oct 5 indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply references.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

