Zardari to consult party over prohibition of using ‘selected’ for PM

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said he would consult with his party on the matter of prohibiting the use of ‘selected’ word for the prime minister in the House.

A day earlier, National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, in a ruling, barred parliamentarians from using the word ‘selected’ for the prime minister.

Commenting on the restriction during his media talk, Zardari said he would mull over along with his party members that whether such a prohibition can be imposed in the House.

On Sunday, treasury benches in the National Assembly session sought to move a privilege motion in the house. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on a point of order said that the prime minister being repeatedly referred in the house as ‘selected’.

He said the prime minister is an elected representative and calling him as selected is a breach of the privilege of the house.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who was presiding over the session at the time, in his ruling said that each member has arrived in the house with votes of the people.

He banned ‘selected’ word repeatedly used by the opposition members for the prime minister.

