Court extends Asif Zardari, Talpur’s remand in Thatta Water Supply scheme case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme case.

Zardari and Talpur were presented before the NAB court under tight security measures.

According to the accountability reference, Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project. It was further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

NAB claimed that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs 60 million to the national exchequer.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Saleem Mandiviwala, Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah and other party leaders reached the NAB court to meet the former president.

At last hearing of the case, NAB investigation officer Mohammad Furqan had informed the court that Rs. 39 million cheques were issued for Thatta Urban Water Supply scheme, which were sent to a fake account at Sindh Bank Gol Market branch in Karachi.

Abdul Ghani Majeed accepted those accounts, investigation officer said. It was a misappropriation of overall 509.6 million amount, he had said.

