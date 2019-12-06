Asim Azhar speaks up about viral ‘shoe-hurling’ video

Singer Asim Azhar has finally spoken up about the viral video about which many people thought that a shoe was hurled at him during a concert.

The singer took to Instagram and made a video explaining the whole incident and claimed that it was not a shoe but a fan actually threw his cap at him.

View this post on Instagram Joota parh gaya?! Bas kardo. 🙏🏽😂 A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:26am PST

The singer not only explained the incident but claimed that the cap in his hand is the very cap thrown at him during the concert.

“It was all okay until it (the campaign) was against me but when people started abusing that guy (who threw his cap), I thought I should explain,” Asim Azhar said.

In a video which went viral on social media earlier this week, a dark-coloured object can be seen being thrown at Azhar during a concert at some college. The object that narrowly missed the singer hit at the chest of the guitarist standing alongside him. Social media users were of the view that it was a shoe and started condemning the incident.

Asim Azhar is reportedly on a country-wide tour from 28 October. The tour will end on December 14.

