Asim Azhar takes a jibe at Hania Aamir over Karachi Kings victory

Renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar took a jibe at Zalmi supporter Hania Aamir over Karachi Kings victory in PSL 5.

Karachi Kings emerged victorious in a nail-biting game of Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition (PSL 5) against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday at National Stadium, Karachi.

The singer, who has sung the official anthem of Karachi Kings, took to Twitter to share a message for the starlet.

He said that he agrees Peshawar Zalmi is a good team but Hania should not take Karachi Kings lightly.

Han jee @realhaniahehe 😄 Maana kay aapki Zalmi ki team achi hai leken karachi ko easy nahi layna. 😉 #KKvPZ #PSLV — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 21, 2020

“Han jee @realhaniaheheMaana kay aapki Zalmi ki team achi hai leken karachi ko easy nahi layna,” he wrote.

Earlier, he congratulated the team for registering their first PSL 5 victory.

Comments

comments