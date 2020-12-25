Asim Azhar releases official PUBG anthem for Pakistan

Asim Azhar has had quite a year professionally and is closing out 2020 with a bang!

Asim Azhar has been roped in to belt out the new Pakistan exclusive anthem, Khelta Ja, for the mobile game sensation PUBG.

The 24-year-old had been teasing his collaboration with the hashtag ‘PUBGMobilexAsimAzhar’ for a couple of days and finally shared a snippet with fans on Thursday.

“Hojaye phir chicken dinner? (Let’s have some chicken dinner)” he posted earlier, referencing the phrase ‘Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner’ made popular again by the online game.

The official PUBG anthem for Pakistani players comes complete with a fitting music video, featuring live-action players, with Azhar spitting rap verses. The song has been written and composed by Asim.

The song also samples an in-game warning, “Enemies ahead!” At one point, he even references the ban on PUBG Mobile among other apps earlier this year. He had vehemently opposed the said ban, and had, in fact, requested PM Imran Khan himself to lift it.

Azhar was also a part of another official anthem in 2020; the PSL 2020 anthem, Tayyar Hain, with Ali Azmat, Haroon, and Arif Lohar.

Watch the video here:

