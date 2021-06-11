Asim Azhar returns with cover of ‘Aankhein Milane Wale’

Asim Azhar is moving on from last week’s drama and turning back to his music, much to the relief of his fans.

The Jo Tu Na Mila crooner took to Instagram late on Thursday to share a video of himself covering the iconic Nazia Hassan song Aankhein Milane Wale, just days after his public spat with ex Hania Aamir erupted on social media.

Asim simply named the song in the caption, and the video was met with well-deserved praise from his fans – the 24-year-old has some serious singing chops!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The comments section was quickly flooded with support and love, with one fan writing, “Pakistanis are blessed to have a gem like you,” while others pointed out his “soothing voice”.

The impressive cover even left some ready to marry him! “Thanks for making my mood better, now marry me!” wrote one user. “I was searching for this song in your voice for sooooo long,” read another comment.

Last week, Asim Azhar was embroiled in a bitter social media back-and-forth with Hania who herself was caught up in multiple viral storms; starting with intense backlash over her now-deleted video with Aashir and Nayel Wajahat and a man’s indecent gesture towards a picture of her.

Amid all this, Asim took to Twitter to share a meme, allegedly at Hania’s expense, which then prompted her to pen down her struggle with online bullying.

Asim Azhar chose to hit back at her with a lengthy Twitter post, calling her out for bullying him for more than a year. The matter escalated to the point where Hania had to issue another statement saying that the matter wasn’t “ex vs ex” but of online bullying and harassment.

What do you think of Asim’s latest cover?

