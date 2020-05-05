Asim Azhar’s song ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ hits 100 million views on YouTube

Singer Asim Azhar’s song Jo Tu Na Mila has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

This makes him the fourth and the youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views on a song on YouTube after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the good news with his fans.

“100 MILLION VIEWS. #jotunamila. And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club,” he wrote.

100 MILLION VIEWS. ♥️ #jotunamila And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club. 😊 thank you. I love you guys. pic.twitter.com/T8donMa54H — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 4, 2020

He also expressed gratitude to his fans on achieving the milestone.

“Thank you. I love you guys,” he extended gratitude to the fans with love.

Jo Tu Na Mila is directed by Yasir Jaswal and the video features Iqra Aziz and Waleed Khalid.

