Asim Azhar wins hearts with sweet gesture for a fan

Singer Asim Azhar is loved by fans but he leaves no stone unturned to make them happy either.

Recently, an artistic fan made a portrait of the 23-year-old singer. Impressed by his talent and effort, Asim took to social media to promote him.

He shared a picture with the fan and wrote “Met this super talented boy, Bilal in Sargodha. He made this for me. He is a student and would love to earn from his art.”

“Please contact him and get your sketches made, so you can motivate him and help him reach his goals. You can get my sketch made from his as well,” he added.

Asim Azhar was praised by his fans for the sweet gesture towards the young talented artist to help him earn a livelihood.

The singer is currently on a tour to Punjab. He enthralled an audience with his singing Sarghodha and then in Gujranwala earlier today [Thursday].

Comments

comments