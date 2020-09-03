Asim Saleem Bajwa rebuts allegations levelled in ‘false report’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has strongly rejected the allegations levelled against him and family in a false news piece, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Asim Saleem Bajwa released a four-page clarification on his Twitter account and said that he strongly rebutted the baseless allegations levelled against him and his family.

He added that another attempt to damage his and his family’s reputation was exposed. Bajwa said that he has and will always serve the country with pride and dignity.

I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family.Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed.I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity. pic.twitter.com/j185UoGhx1 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 3, 2020

Bajwa said in a press release that an ‘incorrect and false’ news had been broken by a journalist Ahmed Noorani on an unknown website of August 27 which claimed the wrong declaration of his assets and liabilities as SAPM on June 22. It had also alleged that he has failed to disclose the investment of his wife abroad.

The controversial report also made claims regarding the businesses of Asim Saleem Bajwa’s brothers in the USA and related its growth to the promotion of him in the Pakistan Army.

It also read, “random mention has been made of companies, businesses and properties, owned by my brothers and children, with sweeping allegations regarding their evaluation and propriety.”

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the adverse insinuations levelled in the story were materially false. The retired army officer responded all allegations levelled in the controversial news piece regarding properties, businesses and investment.

