ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said on Monday that work on the second phase of the CPEC has begun, ARY News reported.

Addressing in Energy Seminar, Asim Saleem Bajwa said coronavirus has not halted progress on the CPEC . “Development work is underway at full space.”

The CPEC chairman said the need of energy are increasing with every passing day and arrangements have been put in place to cater country’s energy needs under CPEC umbrella.

He said with the completion of Karachi-Peshawar motorway, the travel distance between both the provincial capital cities will be shrunk upto 50 per cent.

Soon the development will be witnessed at the western route of the CPEC. Lt. Gen retired Asim Saleem Bajwa said matters related to exploration and transportation of coal from Thar have been finalised sooner cheaper electricity will be generated.

Last month, China hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry had said since the launch of the CPEC, significant positive progress has been made.

It said at least 32 projects have yielded early harvests, playing an important role in promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development and improving people’s well-being, Radio Pakistan reported.

