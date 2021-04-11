Asjad Malhi accuses ECP of managing NA-75 Daska by-election

DASKA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asjad Malhi on Sunday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of managing the NA-75 Daska by-election, ARY News reported.

اسلام عیلکم ! میں ڈسکہ کی عوام کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہو جنہوں نے اتنے طویل عرصے تک میرے ساتھ اس الیکشن میں حصہ لیا اور مقابلہ کیا ! نوشین افتخار کو بہت بہت مبارکباد پیش کرتا کو جنہوں نے کامیابی حاصل کی , الیکشن کمیشن کو مبارکباد دیتا ہوں جنہوں نے صاف شفاف الیکشن کروائیں.#NA75Daska pic.twitter.com/qYuFVhv6Zk — Ali Asjad Malhi (@AliAsjadMalhi) April 11, 2021

In a video statement, released on his Twitter account, Malhi congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Nosheen Iftikhar for winning the polls. The PTI candidate while extending felicitation to the ECP accused it of stealing his election.

He also thanked the party leaders, workers for supporting him in the Daska by-poll and added we need to remain calm nothing to worry about.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar secured 111220 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who bagged 92019 votes.

