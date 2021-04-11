Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Asjad Malhi accuses ECP of managing NA-75 Daska by-election

asjad-malhi-accuses-ECP-na-75-daka

DASKA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asjad Malhi on Sunday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of managing the NA-75 Daska by-election, ARY News reported. 

 In a video statement, released on his Twitter account, Malhi congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Nosheen Iftikhar for winning the polls. The PTI candidate while extending felicitation to the ECP accused it of stealing his election.

He also thanked the party leaders, workers for supporting him in the Daska by-poll and added we need to remain calm nothing to worry about.

It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 360 polling stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar secured 111220 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who bagged 92019 votes.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Six killed as car falls into ditch in Azad Kashmir

Pakistan

Swiss cases to be reopened: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan

Around 3 dozen lockers broken open in Karachi bank heist

Health

Polio vaccination drive begins in Balochistan from today

[X] Close