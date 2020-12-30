QUETTA: An accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants of former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani, ARY News reported.

The court issued arrest warrants of the Chief of Sarawan Nawab Raisani in a case of alleged misappropriation in government funds after he failed to appear before the court in the case hearing.

The court granted petitions of two other accused in the case Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani and Dostain Jamaldini seeking exemption from the court hearing.

The court also issued arrest warrant of another accused Abdul Nabi Raisani, a relative of Aslam Raisani.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the case pertaining to alleged corruption in funds allocated for renovation and rehabilitation of the Mehrgarh archaeological site.

The NAB had filed a reference against former chief minister for embezzlement of Rs one billion funds in the name of renovation and development of Mehrgarh, an ancient archaeological site in Balochistan.

Among eight co-accused in the reference filed on November 11 in accountability court Quetta, included Nawabzada Lashkari Khan Raisani, former secretary finance Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Abdul Nabi Raisani and others.

They were charged of embezzling funds in the renovation project of Mehrgarh site when Nawab Aslam Raisani was the chief minister of Balochistan.

