Assailants fire rocket at DIK police armoured carrier, leave two injured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unknown assailants attacked an armoured carrier of police in Dera Ismail Khan injuring at least two people, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, unidentified attackers opened fire at the armoured vehicle and also hurled a hand grenade in Kalachi police station jurisdiction, leaving two people injured in the attack.

The injured have been transferred to hospital for medical attendance, officials said.

The miscreants attacked the armoured carrier, which was posted at a checkpoint, according to police.

Security forces and the police has launched a search operation in the area after the attack.

The bomb disposal squad, later said that a shell was also fired from rocket launcher at the armoured vehicle of police, which damaged it.

In December last year police had foiled a terrorism bid in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK).

According to police, the patrolling squad of police found explosives, arms and ammunition in the area. The bomb disposal squad had defused the explosives material.

