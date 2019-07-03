Asset details of current senators revealed by ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier today released the asset details of sitting senators along with those of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The asset details of current senators were decalred in an official notification with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Azam Swati taking the top spot as the richest senator with assets worth Rs 1.85 billion.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senator Pervaiz Rasheed had the least amount of asset worth with Rs 2.3 million worth of declared assets.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s asset worth was declared to be Rs 1800 million rupees.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart, Saleem Mandviwala who is also the deputy senate chairman holds assets worth Rs 1246 million with Rs 1.7 million in unpaid credit on his credit card.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman’s asset details revealed her owned estates worth Rs 2566 million, the report also revealed 190 tola gold owned by the senator.

