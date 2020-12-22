Assets case: SHC extends pre-arrest bail of PPP’s Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a petition filed by Manzoor Wassan to challenge investigation against him by the National Accountability Court (NAB). The PPP leader along with his lawyer Naeem Iqbal appeared in the hearing today.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the institution will submit its response to the court after getting instruction from the chairman regarding the probe against the accused.

Read: SHC issues notice to DG NAB Sukkur in Manzoor Wassan assets case

The high court directed NAB investigation officer to present a progress report till February 16 and approved the extension of pre-arrest bail of Wassan. The hearing was adjourned.

While interacting with journalists outside the SHC building, Manzoor Wassan termed 2021 more dangerous than this year. He predicted that a major development is likely to be witnessed before the organisation of Senate elections.

Wassan claimed that the situation was not going in accordance with his ‘dreams’ and nothing could be said with certainty regarding the forthcoming year.

The PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too, however, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed in filing reference against the PPP stalwart.

