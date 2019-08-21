Assets case hearing against Durrani adjourned till Sept 04

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused were produced in Accountability Court in hearing of assets case on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The court adjourned hearing of the case due to absence of the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing the Judge asked about the investigation officer and he was informed that the case investigation officer was absent.

The judge expressed his displeasure over absence of the NAB IO.

NAB prosecutor told the court that the investigation officer was attending hearing of another case in the high court.

The judge ordered the NAB to submit progress report of the case today and adjourned the case hearing till September 04.

Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail in NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income, while his brother Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and other accused have got interim bails from courts.

The accountability bureau has filed a reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Durrani and others.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

A team of NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

