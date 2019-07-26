Assets reference hearing against Agha Siraj adjourned till Aug 07

KARACHI: An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets reference against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others until August 07, ARY News reported.

Agha Siraj and other accused were produced before the court in the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing due to absence of the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer, Asif Raza, who couldn’t appear due to NAB cases in Sindh High Court.

The compliance report about serving the court notice to absconding accused could not be submitted to the court today.

Siraj Durrani talking to media repeated his lament about being in detention. “I am in detention, don’t know what is happening outside,” replying media questions he said. “I am not going anywhere. My younger brother is going to perform Hajj,” he told a reporter.

“A politician always loves to remain in public. I am being kept in prison for six month without public dealing, but soon it will happen Insha Allah,” he told media.

In previous hearing Durrani other accused were provided the copies of the NAB reference.

Earlier, a bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) had refused a plea of Durrani seeking suspension of NAB reference proceedings against him.

The NAB has filed a reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani and others.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

