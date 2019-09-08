At least 17 people died in police custody over 8 months in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 17 people have reportedly died in police custody over eight months in Punjab.

As many as 84 policemen have been booked over their alleged involvement in the custodial deaths of fourteen inmates.

Of the seventeen, one reportedly died of natural causes while another committed suicide.

In August alone, seven suspects allegedly died from police torture in the province.

The Punjab police are learnt to have been trying to hush up such incidents to keep their poor performance under wraps.

Relatives of the victims ran from pillar to post to get justice but all in vain as their complaints were paid no heed.

An ATM thief had died in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan while another suspect in Lahore of late, blowing the lid off torture inflicted on inmates by police.

The ATM robber, who was identified as Salahuddin and arrested in Rahim Yar Khan, passed away while he was in police custody last Sunday.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

