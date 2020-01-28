At least eight killed, two injured in Lahore factory fire

LAHORE: At least eight persons, including a woman and two children, were killed when fire erupted after a cylinder exploded at a spray factory situated in Shahdira, Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, the roof of the factory caved-in due to intensity of the fire that took over the entire factory situated in Imamia colony of Shahdira.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Rescue teams faced hardship in carrying out operation due to darkness as transformer of the factory also burnt in the fire.

Rescue sources said that two persons were also injured in the incident and the deceased and the injured were rushed to nearby medical facility.

The process of cooling underway.

Read more: K-Electric held responsible for Gulshan building fire incident

Earlier, on March 21, last year, a fire incident in a commercial building in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood had resulted in the deaths of two men. The deceased jumped off the multi-storey building in a bid to save themselves.

The blaze had broken out at the Noor Trade Centre on University Road within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station. Besides the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy helicopters HAD also participated in the rescue operation to airlift the trapped people to safety.

Comments

comments