At least two die, five hurt as Trailer overturns in Kashmore

KASHMORE: Two people were killed and at least five injured after a trailer carrying rice cargo overturned near the highway exchange here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A car a rickshaw and scores of motorbikes were crushed under the trailer, according to the report.

The police said that two dead bodies and five injured crushed beneath the trailer were retrieved by the rescue workers.

The police apprehends presence of more people under the overturned trailer.

According to a report, the driver lost control of the trailer after its brakes failed.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital. Most of the injured said to be in a critical condition.

The police have cordoned off a portion of the road and work is being done to remove the trailer and the damaged vehicles.

In an incident in October a speeding dumper crashed into five vehicles in Karachi’s busiest area of Baloch Pull.

The dumper severely damaged five vehicles after getting out of control by its driver. Two to three vehicles were completely damaged, however, no human loss was reported in initial reports.

The enraged masses managed to catch the dumper driver after the incident and subjected him to torture over his negligence.

Following the incident, a traffic jam was reported. The traffic police reached the spot to clear the road.

