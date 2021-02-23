ATC acquits accused in Karachi religious gathering attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted two accused in 2016 religious gathering attack in Karachi’s Nazimabad that claimed four lives, ARY News reported.

The terrorists in indiscriminate firing killed four people and injured scores of others in the attack.

The court acquitted two accused Ishaq Bobi and Asim Capri adding that the prosecution was failed to provide evidence against the accused.

Four persons were reportedly killed and many others injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at a religious gathering in Karachi’s Nazimabad area in the terrorist incident on October 29, 2016.

The court also ordered the police to release the accused if they were not wanted in any case.

The court also said that the complainant of the case could file appeal against the verdict in the high court within three days from the decision.

According to details on the attack, the assailants entered the camp set up for a majlis outside the residence of a police official and opened fire at the participants.

The religious gathering was being held in a street adjacent to the police station in Nazimabad no. 4 area.

