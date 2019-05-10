Web Analytics
ATC acquits four suspects in MQM MPA murder case

SUKKUR: An anti-terrorism court on Friday acquitted four suspects in a case pertaining to the murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Raza Haider.

Haider was gunned down along with his police guard on August 2, 2010 in the Jama Masjid in Nazimabad where he had gone to attend the funeral of the mother of a friend.

ATC Judge Muhammad Bakhsh Bhangwar exonerated four suspects named Wasim Barudi, Muhammad Abdullah, Qasim Rasheed and Hafiz Ikhlaque from murder charges for want of evidence.

All the suspects were shifted to Sukkur Jail following the transfer of the case to the city.

It is noteworthy that at least 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in overnight violence triggered by the murder of the MQM MPA.

