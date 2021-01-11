ATC awards jail terms to two culprits of Navy official, policeman murder

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded 50 years jail term in aggregate to an accused and 25 years to another in murder case of a Navy Captain and a police official, ARY News reported.

The ATC found guilty and awarded sentences to Saad Aziz, and Tahir Minhas, in two murder cases in Karachi.

The court awarded 50 years jail term in aggregate to Saad Aziz and 25 years sentence to Tahir Hussain alias Minhas in two killings.

The ATC also ordered Saad Aziz to pay a compensation of five Lac each to the families of his two victims, while Minhas was ordered to pay Rs. five Lac to the family of the Navy’s Capt. Nadeem Ahmed.

In case of non-payment of fine, Aziz and Minhas will remain in jail for additional six and three years respectively.

Saad Aziz was earlier convicted by a military court for the Safoora Goth bus carnage in which around 43 members of the Ismaili community were killed in March 2015.

Navy’s Captain Nadeem Ahmed was killed and his wife was injured in an attack in September 2013 in Karachi, while the two convicts had murdered a policeman on Oct. 16, 2014 in New Karachi, according to the police charge sheet.

The cases were registered against them at Shara-e-Faisal and New Karachi police stations of Karachi.

