ATC awards six death sentences to Chunian child rapist, murderer

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore awarded the six death penalties on three counts to convict Sohail Shehzad for raping, murdering four minor boys in Chunian, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ATC judge Muhammad Iqbal handed life imprisonment twice and six death penalties to convict Sohail Shehzad on three counts in two cases and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs2 million in addition to Rs400,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim.

The anti-terrorism court judge Muhammad Iqbal announced the verdict after recording the statement of the accused under section 342. The court had earlier sentenced Sohail to death in two cases.

A case of child abuse and murder was registered against the accused in City Chunian police station under special provisions of terrorism.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing back in June 2019 in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district. Later, the police recovered remains of minors who were murdered after being raped.

Last year in Dec, an Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had awarded death penalty on three counts to convict Sohail Shehzad for raping, murdering a minor boy in Chunian.

The ATC judge Muhammad Iqbal handed life imprisonment and death sentence to convict Sohail Shehzad and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs3 million. In case of failure to pay compensation and fine, he will have to serve an additional six month

